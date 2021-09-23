Khushi Kapoor's latest look in co ords & a mini purse is all about comfort and style; PHOTOS

Janhvi Kapoor's sister has been making it to the headlines since reports about her possible Bollywood debut started coming in. The star kid has also been making heads turn with her stylish appearances in the city. Not just for events, Khushi ensures that she looks impeccable even when she casually steps out in the city. Speaking of this, on Thursday, Khushi was seen making her way to a clinic in the city and the paparazzi caught up with her.

As Khushi stepped out towards her car, the paps caught her in the frame. In the photos, Janhvi's sister is seen posing for paps from a distance. Khushi is seen clad in pink trainers with matching shorts. She added a light-green coloured hoodie over it to break the monotony of her co-ords. Khushi opted for matching furry flat slip on footwear. However, it was her black crocodile pattern mini purse that stole the show. With it, Khushi's look of the day oozed comfy and stylish vibes.

Take a look:

Recently, Khushi's cousin Shanaya shared an adorable video on her social media handle as she declared her to be her 'scorpio twin'. The video edit by a fan club featuring Khushi and Shanaya immediately went viral on social media. Often, the two root for each other on social media when they share photos.

Khushi is reportedly gearing up for her Bollywood debut in a film by Zoya Akhtar. It will also star and Agastya Nanda. Reportedly, the film is based on an Archie comic. Lately, Khushi and Agastya have been snapped outside Zoya Akhtar's office and it has added to the buzz around their debut.

