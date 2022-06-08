Kiara Advani dishes out girl-next-door vibes in casual attire; Waves at paps as she gets clicked in the city

Kiara Advani is one of the most popular and talented actresses in the tinsel town of Bollywood. The actress made her acting debut with the 2014 Bollywood film Fugly and since then, there is no looking back for her. She gave hits like ‘Kabir Singh’, ‘Good Newwz’, and ‘Shershaah’, among others. To note, her recent release ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ has has crossed the 150 crore-mark and she is gearing up for her next release ‘JugJugg Jeeyo.’ The movie also stars Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, and Neetu Kapoor in key roles. Kiara enjoys a massive fan following and her fans await for her pictures to go out in the public domain.

Speaking of which, just a few hours ago, the actress was spotted outside Maddock Films office in the city. Kiara dished out perfect girl-next-door vibes in casual and comfy attire. She donned a white tee, blue shorts, and an oversized denim jacket. The star looked every inch beautiful as she got clicked. She was kind enough as she acknowledge the presence of the paparazzi and also waved at them.

See Kiara Advani's photos here:

Talking about JugJugg Jeeyo, the film is backed by Raj Mehta, who helmed Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan's 2019 hit film, Good Newwz, the comedy-drama film is produced by Viacom18 Studios and Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, and Apoorva Mehta under Dharma Productions. The film is scheduled for theatrical release on 24 June 2022.

On the work front, Kiara will also be next seen in RC-15 with Ram Charan and ‘Govinda Naam Mera’ with Vicky Kaushal.

