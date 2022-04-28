Kiara Advani, Kartik Aaryan flaunt their cool summer look amid heatwave at Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 promotion; PHOTOS

After the trailer launch of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani have kicked off promotions of their horror-comedy in full swing. On Thursday, the duo showed off their style as they headed out to promote their film at a hotel in Mumbai. Both Kartik and Kiara are known for stealing hearts with their cool looks and keeping in mind the current heatwave, the two did not disappoint today with their perfect OOTDs. The two posed for the paps and left everyone in awe of their style.

In the photos, Kartik is seen clad in a casual tee with black jeans. He layered it up with a purple tie and die jacket. The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 star added a cool pair of sunglasses to accessorise his look. On the other hand, Kiara showed off her summer look in blue denim high-waisted pants and a criss-cross halter-neck crop top. She tied her hair neatly and was seen opting for golden hoop earrings to round off her look. The two stars beamed with joy as they posed for the paps during the promotions.

Have a look at Kartik and Kiara's photos:

Yesterday, Kartik and Kiara were spotted on the sets of a dance reality show where Neetu Kapoor also was seen posing with the duo. Kiara and Neetu's photos from yesterday's shoot also went viral. Kartik and Kiara also stole the limelight as they ditched their car and arrived in an auto rickshaw for promotions.

Meanwhile, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 trailer impressed fans and many are looking forward to seeing the spooky comedy. The film also stars Tabu and Rajpal Yadav apart from Kiara and Kartik. Directed by Anees Bazmee, the film is all set to release on May 20, 2022.

