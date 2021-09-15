Kiara Advani looks pretty in maxi dress at Dharma office; Shahid Kapoor dons all black at airport; PHOTOS

Often when Btown celebs step out in the city or at the airport, they get snapped by the paparazzi. Speaking of this, on Wednesday, both and Kiara Advani were caught in the frame at different locations in the city. While Shahid returned to Mumbai from his vacay and was snapped at the airport, Kiara was heading for a meeting at Dharma Productions office in the city. Both stars opted for their stylish best looks for stepping out in the city.

In the photos, Kiara was spotted when she was arriving at the Dharma office. The Shershaah actress smiled for the paps and posed from a distance for them. Kiara is seen clad in a cutwork light green maxi dress with heels. She teamed it up with a light blue handbag. Kiara left her hair loose over her shoulders and was seen opting for a customised blue mask with her dress. As she smiled and posed for the paps, Kiara looked pretty and served up a perfect brunch look.

On the other hand, Shahid was snapped when he was walking towards his car from the airport gate. In the photos, Shahid is seen clad in a black tee with matching jeans. With it, he added a cool pair of aviators and a matching backpack. The Jersey actor was seen masking up well at the airport and keeping his distance from the paparazzi. Shahid also acknowledged the paps and showed a 'V' sign to them before leaving from the airport.

Meanwhile, Kiara is currently on cloud nine due to the success of her film Shershaah starring . She will now be seen in Jug Jugg Jeeyo with , Anil Kapoor and .

On the other hand, Shahid was last seen in Kabir Singh with Kiara. He will be seen next in Jersey with Mrunal Thakur. The film is all set to release in theatres on Diwali 2021. Besides this, Shahid is also shooting for his web series with directors Raj & Dk.

