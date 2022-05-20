Kiara Advani seen at Jug Jugg Jeeyo rehearsals; Kartik Aaryan visits Siddhivinayak as Bhool Bhulaiyya 2 is out

Kiara Advani is an actress who is not just known for her stunning looks but also for her stupendous acting skills and her style statements. From playing the simple girl in Kabir Singh to winning hearts with her vibrance as Dimple in Shershaah, Kiara has always been a treat to watch on screen. Interestingly, Kiara has been making headlines these days for her interesting line-up of films. To note, Kiara’s much talked about movie Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which also stars Kartik Aaryan and Tabu, has hit the theatres today. And now, Kiara is gearing up for her next release of Raj Mehta’s Jug Jugg Jeeyo with Varun Dhawan, Neetu Kapoor and Anil Kapoor.

In fact, Kiara is currently rehearsing for Jug Jugg Jeeyo and was clicked in the city as she had headed for the rehearsals. In the pics, the Laxmii actress was seen wearing a comfy greyish black coloured athleisure and was all smiles as she posed for the paparazzi. She was seen waving at the shutterbugs and even posed with a thumbs-up sign. To note, Jug Jugg Jeeyo is slated to release on June 24 and the team is busy promoting the movie.

On the other hand, her co-star Kartik also made the headlines as he had visited the Siddhivinayak temple as their horror comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has released.

Take a look at Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani’s pics:

Talking about Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, the movie is the sequel to Akshay Kumar’s 2007 release Bhool Bhulaiya and marks Kartik and Kiara’s first collaboration. Although there have been frequent comparisons between the two films, Kiara, in her recent interview with ETimes said that Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is a new film. She stated, “We made our version of a story that has the essence of the previous film. I've repeatedly said it is not a remake. It's a franchise. So it's a new film.”

On the other hand, Kartik had also shared his views on the comparisons and was all praises for Akshay’s performance in Bhool Bhulaiyaa. He also emphasised that Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has a lot of new elements and he is hopeful that people will watch and remember it as a new film. Interestingly, after Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Kartik and Kiara will also be seen in Sameer Vidwans’ yet to be titled directorial which is said to be a love saga.

