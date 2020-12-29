Kiara Advani & Varun Dhawan keep it stylish as they return to bay post Jug Jugg Jeeyo schedule wrap; PHOTOS

Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani had been shooting with Neetu Kapoor and Anil Kapoor for Jug Jugg Jeeyo in Chandigarh. Last night, the two stars returned to Mumbai after wrapping up a schedule of the film.

Over the past few days, and Kiara Advani had been shooting in Chandigarh for Jug Jugg Jeeyo. Despite the hiccup of COVID 19 for Varun, and director Raj Mehta, the stars bounced back into shoot recently and it seems now that they have wrapped up a shooting schedule of the film. Last evening, after wrapping up the shoot in Chandigarh, Varun and Kiara were spotted at the Mumbai airport as they arrived back in the bay.

In the photos, Varun and Kiara can be seen opting for their stylish best as they return to Mumbai. Kiara is seen clad in a beige sweater with matching pants and loafers. She is seen sporting a white coloured mask and accessorising her look with a silver tote bag. On the other hand, Varun is seen keeping it casual and comfy in a red sweater with white shirt and matching white pants. He added a cool pair of brown shoes to complete his look.

The actor, who recently defeated COVID, is seen sporting a black mask as he arrived back in Mumbai after wrapping up a schedule of the film with Kiara. Earlier, Neetu Kapoor had returned to Mumbai after completing her portions of the film.

Take a look at Varun and Kiara's photos:

Meanwhile, Jug Jugg Jeeyo stars Varun and Kiara as a couple while Neetu and Anil would also be seen in prominent roles in the same. The film also has Maniesh Paul on board. It is helmed by Raj Mehta and produced by . The film's first schedule came to a halt with Varun, Neetu and Raj had tested positive for COVID. However, after recovering, all reported back on set and finished the schedule in no time.

