Kim Sharma and Leander Paes spotted holding hands on their dinner date; PICS

Mohabbatein actress Kim Sharma and Leander Paes have been painting the town red with their love story ever since they made their relationship official. The couple often leaves their fans in a tizzy whenever they post their loved-up pictures online. Moreover, they grab all the limelight every time they step out in the city. Despite being busy with work, Kim and Leander often take out time for each other. A few hours back, the couple was papped at a lavish restaurant in Mumbai.

Kim and Leander were photographed walking hand-in-hand as they exited the cafe. In the photographs, the duo made a stunning pair as they dressed up for their romantic dinner. Kim was seen donning a leopard dress with high heels. She kept her hair open and wore minimal makeup. Kim was seen flaunting her million-dollar smile as she stepped out of the restaurant with her beau. On the other hand, Leander was seen donning a matching brown shirt teamed up with beige pants. The couple was kind enough to pause and pose for the cameras from a distance.

Take a look:

Last month, Kim celebrated her first anniversary with Leander and poured his heart out in a beautiful post. Sharing several pictures with Leander, Kim wrote, “Happy anniversary Charles 365 days ! Endless moments of happiness and learnings.Thank you for being mine. Love you to bits - Mich”

Similarly, Leander also posted their memories and wrote, “Happy Anniversary Mich. Thank you for 365 days of memories and for riding through Life’e learnings together everyday. You had me at Hello!”

