KL Rahul posts a new pic with Athiya Shetty and fuels dating rumours; Here's how Suniel Shetty's reacted to it

Athiya Shetty has been garnering news over her rumoured relationship with K L Rahul. The Indian cricketer has now posted a picture with her and fuelled the speculations more.

Athiya Shetty has been hitting headlines for her alleged relationship with Indian cricketer KL Rahul. Although they have not denied or accepted the same, their social media PDA and several outings have left many thinking that they are indeed dating. And now, the latest picture of KL Rahul with Athiya has fueled more about their dating rumours. For the unversed, KL took his Instagram handle to share a fun photo of himself with Athiya. In the picture, one can see the cricketer holding a receiver of an old fashioned telephone and the actress is laughing hard while Rahul gives a stern look. He captioned it as, "Hello, devi prasad....?."

Fellow cricketer Hardik Pandya was quick to comment on the photo. He wrote, "Cuties" and added emojis. Interestingly, Athiya's father Suneil Shetty also commented on the post. He added a few laughing emojis. Check out right below. The actress recently opened up on her link-up rumours. She said that her such reports don’t bother her at all and added no matter what she will not give anyone any reaction. She was last seen in Motichoor Chaknachoor opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Check out the IG post right here.

Speaking of Rahul, The Kings XI Punjab captain was earlier linked with Bollywood actress Nidhhi Agerwal.

Credits :Instagram

