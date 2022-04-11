Krishna Raj Bungalow gets decked up with lights ahead of Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt's wedding; PICS

Unless you are living under a rock, you must be hearing the loud notes of wedding bells as one of the sweetest couples in the tinsel town, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are getting married. The duo has been extremely tight-lipped about any details regarding their big day. However, Pinkvilla was the first to break the news that their wedding festivities will start from the 13th of April.

Ahead of their wedding festivities, the Krishna Raj Bungalow got decked up with beautiful lights. The bungalow, which is a well-known landmark in Chembur in Mumbai is under construction at the moment and the buzz is that Ranbir and Alia will be moving in there after their wedding. The multi-floor building was seen decorated with lights.

See photos here: