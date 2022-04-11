Krishna Raj Bungalow gets decked up with lights ahead of Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt's wedding; PICS
Unless you are living under a rock, you must be hearing the loud notes of wedding bells as one of the sweetest couples in the tinsel town, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are getting married. The duo has been extremely tight-lipped about any details regarding their big day. However, Pinkvilla was the first to break the news that their wedding festivities will start from the 13th of April.
Ahead of their wedding festivities, the Krishna Raj Bungalow got decked up with beautiful lights. The bungalow, which is a well-known landmark in Chembur in Mumbai is under construction at the moment and the buzz is that Ranbir and Alia will be moving in there after their wedding. The multi-floor building was seen decorated with lights.
See photos here:
Just a while back, groom-to-be Ranbir Kapoor was spotted in the city. He had arrived at his residence, Vastu, in the Bandra neighbourhood of Mumbai after visiting the Skincare clinic. The actor had kept a low profile, as he covered his face with a cap and a blue face mask. He did acknowledge the paparazzi and waved at them from his car as they clicked him.
According to the reports, the much-in-love couple will tie the knot at Ranbir’s Vastu residence. The pre-wedding festivities will happen at RK Studios. In addition to this, Pinkvilla had exclusively informed that the couple will host a grand reception for their industry friends at Taj Mahal Palace in Mumbai. The reception party will kick-start at 9 pm in the 5-star hotel's Ballroom. A source close to Ranbir revealed, "They have decided to host the reception at Taj Mahal Palace 'mostly' on April 17.
