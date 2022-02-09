Kriti Sanon dazzles in white dress, Ahan Shetty’s style game on point as they get clicked in the city; PICS

From airports to gyms to salons and studios, paparazzi never miss a chance to photograph the tinsel town celebrities. They spot celebs at different locations in the dream city of Mumbai and click them while they go about their day. Recently, the paparazzi photographed Kriti Sanon and Ahan Shetty as they go out and about in the city. Kriti has a massive fan following and fans wait for her pictures to get out in the public domain. Ahan too has already impressed everybody with his debut film Tadap.

In the photos, Kriti Sanon looked absolutely stunning in a white outfit. Her red lipstick added charm to her already there beauty. She completed the look with sleek hair and red heels. She looked like a diva as she smiled for the shutterbugs. On the other hand, Ahan Shetty was in his casual best and wore a black shirt and a pair of grey trousers. He too acknowledged the paparazzi and posed for the cameras for a perfect click.

Take a look at Kriti and Ahan’s pictures:

On the work front, Kriti has quite an exciting future films slate ahead of her that includes different genres. From action to comedy to mythology, Kriti will be seen in 5 big releases of 2022 including Prabhas starrer Adipurush and Tiger Shroff's Ganapath. She had exclusively spoken to Pinkvilla about it and said, “2021 was an amazing year professionally. The kind of love that Mimi got has been extremely overwhelming and has not only made me more confident as an actor to take risks but has also made me hungrier to push the envelope further."

