Kriti Sanon looks chic in cute sweatshirt as she gets spotted outside a clinic in the city; PHOTOS

Kriti Sanon is one of the most talented and popular actors in the tinsel town of Bollywood. She made her debut with the 2014 film Heropanti co-starring Tiger Shroff and since then, there is no looking back for her. Kriti enjoys a massive fan following on social media and every now and then, she treats her fans with some amazing videos and photos. Her fans too wait for her pictures to come out in the public domain. Speaking of which, just a few hours ago, the actress was spotted outside a clinic in the city.

Kriti looked so adorable and chic as she opted for a 'clean girl look'. The Heropanti actress donned a cute sweatshirt with blue denim pants. She completed her look with a handbag and white shoes. She acknowledged the presence of the paparazzi and waved at them.

Check Kriti Sanon's photos here:

On the work front, the 'Arjun Patiala' actor will be next seen in Ganapath-Part 1 with Tiger Shroff. The film is slated to release on the occasion of Christmas this year. Along with this, she also has her magnum opus mythological drama, 'Adipurush' with south superstar Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan. The film is directed by Tanhaji fame Om Raut. Also, she is reuniting with her Luka Chuppi co-star Kartik Aaryan on Shehzada, and her Dilwale co-star, Varun Dhawan, on Bhediya.

Pinkvilla also exclusively reported that Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon would be seen together in Dinesh Vijan's unique love story. The film will mark Kapoor and Sanon's first collaboration.

