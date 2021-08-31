Kriti Sanon looks pretty in a casual checkered print OOTD as she jets out of the city; PHOTOS

Actress Kriti Sanon is among the stars who is known for her stellar on screen performances as well as her stylish sartorial choices. From slaying in a gown on red carpet to rocking a casual airport look, Kriti always manages to make heads turn. Speaking of this, on Tuesday, the shutterbugs caught up with Kriti when she made a dash at the airport and captured her in the frame. The gorgeous actress seemed to be in a rush to board her flight.

In the photos, Kriti is seen making a haste as she got out of her car and walked to the gate of the airport. She is seen clad in a white, black and green checkered print outfit with white sneakers. Her hair is left open and Kriti added a black mask amid the ongoing COVID 19 pandemic. She maintained her distance from the paparazzi and posed near the gate when she was getting her security check done. She removed her mask briefly and then headed inside.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, Kriti has been in the headlines after her last film Mimi that was released on an OTT platform. The film received a lot of love from the audience and it showcased Kriti in a never-seen-before avatar. Now, she will be seen in director Om Raut's film Adipurush with Prabhas and . Besides this, Kriti also has Bhediya that co-stars . The shoot of the film has been completed and fans are excited to see her as a part of a horror comedy. It is helmed by Amar Kaushik and produced by Dinesh Vijan.

