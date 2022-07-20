Kriti Sanon looks like a ray of sunshine in yellow top, blue denim; Gets clicked with her mom in the city

Kriti Sanon is one of the most talented and popular actors in the tinsel town of Bollywood. She made her debut with the 2014 film Heropanti co-starring Tiger Shroff and since then, there is no looking back for her. Kriti enjoys a massive fan following on social media and every now and then, she treats her fans with some amazing videos and photos. Her fans too wait for her pictures to come out in the public domain. Speaking of which, just a few hours ago, the actress was spotted with her mother in the city.

Kriti looked like a ray of sunshine in a yellow top which she paired up with blue denim jeans. She exudes girl-next-door vibes in her casual yet chic outfit. She posed with her mother and the duo looked super stylish. the Heropanti actress also posed individually for the cameras.

Check Kriti Sanon's photos here:

On the work front, the 'Arjun Patiala' actor will be next seen in Ganapath-Part 1 with Tiger Shroff. The film is slated to release on the occasion of Christmas this year. Along with this, she also has her magnum opus mythological drama, 'Adipurush' with south superstar Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan. The film is directed by Tanhaji fame Om Raut. Also, she is reuniting with her Luka Chuppi co-star Kartik Aaryan on Shehzada, and her Dilwale co-star, Varun Dhawan, on Bhediya.

Apart from her Bollywood career, the actress has co-founded a startup called 'The Tribe' along with Anushka Nandani, Karan Sawhney, and Robin Behl.

