Kriti Sanon makes a stylish statement in all black as she returns after shooting for Ganapath in London; PICS

Actress Kriti Sanon has had quite a busy few months as she's been filming projects back to back. Recently, she had headed to London to kick off the shooting schedule for Ganapath with Tiger Shroff. And now, after the shoot for Ganapath, the actress is back in the city after a few weeks of London escape. Kriti was seen making her way out of the Mumbai airport this morning as she returned from London after shooting with Tiger in London.

As Kriti walked out of the airport, she managed to make quite a stylish statement with her classy look. The Hum Do Hamare Do actress was clad in an all black look from head to toe. In the photos, Kriti is seen clad in a black tee with a matching leather trench coat, leather tights, matching high boots, a mask and a bag. Her hair was left open and she maintained a distance from paps. Kriti was seen posing for the paparazzi before she sat in her car to leave for home.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, the actress has already shot for a couple of films in her kitty like Adipurush, Bachchan Pandey, Bhediya and now, Ganapath's schedule. In Ganapath, Kriti will be seen playing the badass character of Jassi. Her first look had created quite a lot of buzz on social media. The film also stars Tiger in the lead with Kriti. Besides this, Kriti will be seen in Adipurush with Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan. The film is helmed by Om Raut and recently, the shoot came to an end.

