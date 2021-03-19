Kriti Sanon shows us how to nail the tie & dye trend as she teams it up with denims for stepping out; PICS

Actress Kriti Sanon, who recently joined the cast of Prabhas starrer Adipurush, was snapped in the city last night post shoot. The gorgeous star surely is keeping up with the tie & dye trend and her latest look will inspire you.

Over the past few weeks, Kriti Sanon has been making it to the headlines owing to her recent lineup of films. The gorgeous star has been on a roll as she recently signed Prabhas starrer Adipurush and the photo of her with the Baahubali star went viral on social media. The actress has been excited about the magnum opus flick and her fans too cannot wait to see her as Sita in the same. Amid this, Kriti is also keeping up with other shoot commitments in the city and was spotted last night after the shoot.

The gorgeous star was snapped when she was getting into her car after a shoot at Filmcity. In the photos, Kriti is seen clad in a stylish yet casual look for the night. She is seen keeping up with the current trend of tie-dye looks. We can see her clad in a white and black tie-dye top with a pair of grey denim shorts. She is also seen flaunting a floral mask and her hair was left loose. The star looked gorgeous post shoot as she posed for the paps from a distance.

Meanwhile, Kriti is not just a part of Prabhas, Sunny Singh, and starrer Adipurush. She is also a part of Tiger Shroff starrer Ganapath. The announcement was made a few weeks ago and fans loved Kriti's badass look as Jassi in the first look. Kriti will be teaming up with Tiger after a while. She had even made her debut with him in Heropanti. Ganapath will be helmed by Vikas Bahl. Besides this, Kriti also is a part of starrer Bachchan Pandey with Jacqueline Fernandez. It is helmed by Farhad Samji and will release on January 26, 2022.

Take a look:

Also Read|Kriti Sanon dons a stunning lime green dress; Bhumi Pednekar heads to a café in a cute floral outfit; PHOTOS

Credits :Viral Bhayani

Share your comment ×