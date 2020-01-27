Love Aaj Kal: Kartik Aaryan lifts Sara Ali Khan in his arms in THESE PHOTOS & we cannot stop gushing

Love Aaj Kal starring Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan will hit the screens on Valentine’s day 2020

Prior to a film’s release, nowadays, actors make sure to visit the sets of reality shows to promote their film and after and promoted their film - Street Dancer 3D on Indian Idol, we have Love Aaj Kal duo, Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan visiting the sets of the singing reality show. In the photos, while Kartik Aaryan looks dapper in a casual look, Sara Ali Khan makes for a pretty picture in a desi look.

In the photos, Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan spread love in the air as the Luka Chuppi actor lifts Sara in his arms as the two pose for the paparazzi. Soon after the photos, fans couldn’t stop gushing over these photos and expressed their love for this jodi on social media. Ever since the trailer of the film was dropped online, fans gave showered immense love on the film, and their first song- Shayad by Arijit Singh, too has been trending on all social media channels.

During the trailer launch, when Kartik Aaryan was asked about his Valentine Day’s plans, the actor had said that he will go out on a date with Sara as they will watch the movie together which releases on February 14, 2020. Post Love Aaj Kal, Sara Ali Khan will be seen romancing Varun Dhawan in Coolie No 1 and Kartik Aaryan will be seen in Dostana 2

