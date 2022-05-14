Lovebirds Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor step out to celebrate their one month anniversary; PHOTOS

Social media is buzzing with best wishes as the power couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor completed their one-month wedding anniversary today. After dating each other for several years, the couple tied the knot on April 14 in an intimate ceremony. Just a few moments back, the lovebirds stepped out for a dinner date to celebrate the special occasion. And now, the paparazzi have treated us with adorable glimpses of the married couple.

Alia and Ranbir get spotted on a dinner date

In the photographs, Alia was seen wearing a blue flowy dress featuring a deep neckline. The actress kept her hair open and donned neutral makeup. She sealed her look with stunning footwear. While the ‘Highway’ actress looked absolutely gorgeous, Ranbir grabbed all the eyeballs with his super stylish look. We must say, they looked absolutely cute together. Although the couple was in haste, they acknowledged the paps from a distance.

Take a look:

Alia’s post on her one-month wedding anniversary

Earlier today, Alia shared some unseen pictures from her wedding to mark the special day. In the first picture, Alia was seen holding Ranbir close as they embraced each other. Alia looked stunning in a red suit, while Ranbir complemented her in a white kurta and red jacket. In the caption, Alia shared a few emoticons.

A month back, Alia Bhatt announced the happy news of her marriage on social media. She had written, “Today, surrounded by our family and friends, at home … in our favourite spot - the balcony we’ve spent the last 5 years of our relationship - we got married. With so much already behind us, we can’t wait to build more memories together … memories that are full of love, laughter, comfortable silences, movie nights, silly fights, wine delights and Chinese bites. Thank you for all the love and light during this very momentous time in our lives. It has made this moment all the more special. Love, Ranbir and Alia.”

Talking about the work front, Alia and Ranbir will be seen sharing the screen for the first time in Ayan Mukerji’s much-awaited fantasy drama Brahmastra. Also starring Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy, the movie is slated to release on September 9 this year.

