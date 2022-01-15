Lovebirds Rakul Preet and Jackky Bhagnani clicked together on Saturday evening; Check PICS

It was in October last year when Rakul Preet Singh confirmed her relationship with actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani. Sharing a photo of her holding his hand, Rakul had written, "Thankyouuuu my (heart emoticon)! You have been my biggest gift this year! Thank you for adding color to my life, thankyou for making me laugh non stop, thankyou for being you !! here is to making more memories together." The new couple often paints the town red with their loved-up pictures. Ever since they made their relationship official, fans eagerly wait to catch a glimpse of them together.

Speaking of which, a few moments back, Rakul and Jackky stepped out on Saturday night. The duo was seen donning their best attires. While Rakul opted for jeans and a velvet blazer over a white turtle neck top, Jackky looked dapper in a black sweatshirt and denims. The lovebirds adhered to the COVID-19 norms and kept their masks on keeping in mind the rapid spread.

Take a look:

Recently, Rakul Preet in a chat with Film Companion was asked about making her relationship official on Instagram. To this, the ‘De De Pyar De’ actress shared that there is 'nothing to hide or be sly about' a relationship. She said that both of them don’t come from that school of thought where one would be running and hiding about their relationship from the public.

In terms of work, Rakul will next be seen in Thank God, Runway 34 and Chhatriwali. Whereas, Jackky is backing Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon's Ganapath.