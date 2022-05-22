Lovebirds Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani twin in white as they get clicked at the airport; PICS

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani are one of the most adored couples in Bollywood. Ever since they made their relationship official last year, the lovebirds often make it to the headlines. Fans are always excited to see them together, as and when their pictures from their public appearances or vacations are posted on social media. Speaking of which, just a while ago, the much-in-love couple was spotted at the airport.

For their outing, Rakul and Jackky adorably twinned in white. The Runway 34 actress kept it casual and wore a white t-shirt with denim pants. On the other hand, Jackky complemented his ladylove with a white sweatshirt and denim. Rakul acknowledged the presence of the paparazzi and waved at them. However, they did not stop by to pose for the cameras.

Meanwhile, Rakul Preet has been on a roll, on the work front. Recently, she was seen in the John Abraham starrer Attack alongside Jacqueline Fernandez and Ratna Pathak Shah. She was also seen in Runway 34 with Ajay Devgn and Amitabh Bachchan. The movie marked her second collaboration with Ajay Devgn after De De Pyaar De. Apart from this, she has Doctor G with Ayushmann Khurrana and Shefali Shah, and Thank God with Ajay Devgn and Sidharth Malhotra in her kitty.

Earlier, in a candid chat with Pinkvilla, Rakul opened up on working with Amitabh Bachchan and Ajay Devgn in Runway 34. When asked if she was intimidated by working with Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani, and Ajay Devgn in Runway 34, Rakul Preet said, “No, I would not call it intimidating. I am not a person who gets intimidated because I believe for that moment that you waited for…you have always worked to be able to work in a good film with good actors and in that moment, you give in to intimidation or nervous energy, then…it’s my failure as an actor.”

The Yaariyan actress further said, “But, I get very excited. I look forward to those days or doing those scenes which have excited me on paper where I know that I am going to have great banter whether with Ajay sir or Amit Ji because I like to feed on that energy and it’s just exciting… I crave to do things with better actors and because it pushes you also to do better.”

