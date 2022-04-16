Luv Ranjan, wife Alisha, Anushka Ranjan & Aditya Seal grace Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor’s wedding bash; PICS

It’s a busy Saturday for the paparazzi as Bollywood celebrities continue to arrive at the power couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s post-wedding bash. The couple hosted the party at Vastu's home for family and friends. Cameras went clickety-click as Luv Ranjan, wife Alisha, Anushka Ranjan, and Aditya Seal arrived at the location. The couples were seen dressed up in their best attires at the lovebirds’ wedding bash. To note, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt got married in an intimate ceremony on April 14.