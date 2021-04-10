Mahima Chaudhry papped with teenage daughter Ariana; Check PHOTOS

Actress Mahima Chaudhry stepped out with teenage daughter Ariana and her friends out and about in town when she got papped.

Actress Mahima Chaudhry has not been seen in films since 2016’s Dark Chocolate. The actress is known for her roles in classics Pardes co-starring Shahrukh Khan and Dhadkan with . Recently Mahima Chaudhry got papped in town as she headed out with her now teenage daughter Ariana. Mahima was also accompanied by some of her friends while they got clicked on the street in the evening. Both Mahima and Ariana posed for the pictures with a casual smile for the paps before heading to their car.

Mahima was seen wearing a casual denim dress paired up perfectly with a white cap and white sneakers. While daughter Ariana chose to go for an off-white tee with cargo pants and white sneakers. Ariana was seen perhaps a very few times in front of the media and now she has grown to become a wonderful teenager who has a shadow of her mother’s looks engraved in her personality. Mahima was photographed during a casual stroll in the town when paparazzi photographed them from a safe distance considering that COVID cases are on the rise in Mumbai.

Mahima has been an integral part of some of the greatest films in the late ’90s and early 2000s. Mahima had dated legendary tennis player Leander Paes before they both broke up the relationship and Mahima later got married to a renowned architect called Bobby Mukherji in 2006 with whom she had her daughter Ariana. The couple got separated in 2013 after 8 years of marriage reportedly due to compatibility issues. Mahima has not seen in movies in the last 5 years and has not made any official announcement for a comeback film yet.

