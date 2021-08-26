Malaika Arora adds a pop of colour to our week with her neon green workout look; PHOTOS

If there is a name synonymous with fitness in Bollywood, it is . The gorgeous star never skips her workouts and whenever she steps out in the city to head to the gym, she gets caught in the frame by the paparazzi. Speaking of this, on Thursday, Malaika followed her regular regimen of sweating it out and was snapped when she was leaving for home. While she looked all charged up,it was her vibrant gym look that caught all the attention

The diva was snapped when she was walking towards her car. The paps caught her in the frame while she was busy on her phone. In the photos, Malaika is seen clad in a neon tank top with matching shorts and sneakers. The star is also seen sporting a neon and black mask that had a caption written over it. Her hair is seen neatly tied up in a bun and Malaika is seen carrying a water bottle in her hand. Malaika waved to the paps from a distance and then headed home.

Take a look:

Recently, Malaika was in the headlines after she spent the weekend with beau and her close friends. Her photo clicked by Arjun was shared on his social media handle with a heart. She too shared a photo of Arjun on her Instagram handle and gave all a glimpse of their time away. The star was also in the news after her son left for the US for further studies. Arhaan's video of his US fun time also went viral on social media recently.

On the work front, Malaika is currently on the judges' panel of a supermodel reality show.

