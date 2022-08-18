Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Gauri Khan, Farah Khan and others look glamorous as they attend an event; PICS

The paparazzi often click Bollywood celebrities in the dream city of Mumbai. They spot celebs at the airport, outside the gym, at an event, and where not. To keep up with the trajectory, just a few hours ago, the paps clicked several A-listers from Bollywood at an event in Mumbai. From Arjun Kapoor, and Malaika Arora to Gauri Khan and Farah Khan, several celebs looked glamorous at the event.

Malaika Arora made heads turn in an orange dress while Arjun Kapoor looked dapper in a suit. Shah Rukh Khan's darling wife posed with filmmaker Farah Khan. Apart from them, Sanjay Kapoor was spotted with his wife Maheep Kapoor. Paps also clicked Amrita Arora, Zayed Khan, Malaika's son Arhaan Khan, Anshula Kapoor, among others.

Check photos here:

Talking about Arjun Kapoor's professional front, he was last seen in Ek Villain Returns alongside Tara Sutaria, John Abraham, and Disha Patani. The film serves as a successor to the 2014 film Ek Villain starring Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor, and Riteish Deshmukh in pivotal roles. The movie was released on July 29, 2022.

Next, Arjun will be seen in The LadyKiller alongside Bhumi Pednekar. Also, he has Kuttey in his kitty. The film is slated to release on November 04 this year. Apart from Arjun, the film also stars Tabu, Radhika Madan, Naseeruddin Shah, Konkona Sen Sharma, Kumud Mishra, and Shardul Bhardwaj in key roles. Kuttey is the debut project of Vishal Bhardwaj's son Aasmaan Bhardwaaj. To note, the film will clash with Katrina Kaif and Siddhant Chaturvedi starrer Phone Bhoot.

ALSO READ: Arjun Kapoor on his equation with Malaika Arora: It is more about being around someone who makes you happy