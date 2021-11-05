Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor party with Ranbir, Alia & others after Anil Kapoor's Diwali bash; PICS

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora have been dating each other for a while and the couple has thrown caution to the wind ever since they made their relationship official. From attending family get together to hanging out together, the couple never misses a chance to make the heads turn with their chemistry. Keeping up with this trajectory, Arjun and Malaika were seen grabbing attention with their style statements and chemistry as they were papped during the Diwali celebrations in the city.

After winning hearts with their style statements at Anil Kapoor’s Diwali bash, the lovebirds were seen heading for yet another party in the town. While the Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar actor retained his all black look for the night, Malaika made sure to switch from her desi look to a glam doll as she wore a purple coloured crop top which she had paired with silver jeans. Arjun and Malaika were seen arriving together for the bash and the actor made sure to wave at the paps. Interestingly, the party was also attended by Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ananya Panday, Ishaan Khatter, Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal among others.

Take a look at Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora pics:

Meanwhile, as Arjun and Malaika are dating each other for quite some time, there are have been rumours about their wedding. However, the 2 States star has always dismissed the rumours. In fact, when Arjun was quizzed about dating someone older to him with a child from a previous marriage, he stated, “I don't try and be overtly talkative about my personal life, because I feel you should respect your partner, and there is a past there... And I've been in that situation where I've seen things pan out publicly and it's not always very nice, because there are kids affected. I try and keep a respectful boundary. I do what she's comfortable with. And my career should not hinge on my relationship. So, you have to create boundaries. I talk about it today because there is a certain respect and regard given to the relationship. We have given it time. I have tried to give it a certain amount of dignity by giving it space, and not having it be in your face”.