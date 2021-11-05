Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor party with Ranbir, Alia & others after Anil Kapoor's Diwali bash; PICS

by Ranpreet Kaur   |  Updated on Nov 05, 2021 09:55 AM IST  |  9.8K
   
Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor party with Ranbir, Alia & others after Anil Kapoor's Diwali bash; PICS
Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor party with Ranbir, Alia & others after Anil Kapoor's Diwali bash; PICS
Advertisement

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora have been dating each other for a while and the couple has thrown caution to the wind ever since they made their relationship official. From attending family get together to hanging out together, the couple never misses a chance to make the heads turn with their chemistry. Keeping up with this trajectory, Arjun and Malaika were seen grabbing attention with their style statements and chemistry as they were papped during the Diwali celebrations in the city.

After winning hearts with their style statements at Anil Kapoor’s Diwali bash, the lovebirds were seen heading for yet another party in the town. While the Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar actor retained his all black look for the night, Malaika made sure to switch from her desi look to a glam doll as she wore a purple coloured crop top which she had paired with silver jeans. Arjun and Malaika were seen arriving together for the bash and the actor made sure to wave at the paps. Interestingly, the party was also attended by Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ananya Panday, Ishaan Khatter, Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal among others.

Take a look at Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora pics:

arjun-malaika-at-arti-diwali-party-1.jpg
arjun-malaika-at-arti-diwali-party-2.jpg
arjun-malaika-at-arti-diwali-party-3.jpg
arjun-malaika-at-arti-diwali-party-4.jpg
arjun-malaika-at-arti-diwali-party-5.jpg
arjun-malaika-at-arti-diwali-party-6.jpg

Meanwhile, as Arjun and Malaika are dating each other for quite some time, there are have been rumours about their wedding. However, the 2 States star has always dismissed the rumours. In fact, when Arjun was quizzed about dating someone older to him with a child from a previous marriage, he stated, “I don't try and be overtly talkative about my personal life, because I feel you should respect your partner, and there is a past there... And I've been in that situation where I've seen things pan out publicly and it's not always very nice, because there are kids affected. I try and keep a respectful boundary. I do what she's comfortable with. And my career should not hinge on my relationship. So, you have to create boundaries. I talk about it today because there is a certain respect and regard given to the relationship. We have given it time. I have tried to give it a certain amount of dignity by giving it space, and not having it be in your face”.

Advertisement

Credits: Viral Bhayani


Comments

Introducing Rooms

Connect, Post, Share, Repeat !!

EXPLORE

Popular posts in Rooms

View All
Diwali Deals
Prime Deals Strong Grip Designed Easy Typing And Pain Relief Non-slip Durable And Comfortable Breathable Silicone Material Exclusive Wrist Rest Pad For All Users Office And Home, Laptop/mac, Black

Prime Deals Strong Grip Designed Easy Typing And Pain Relief Non-slip Durable An...

₹699.00
₹999.00 (30%)
 Buy Now
Redmi 10 Prime (bifrost Blue 4gb Ram 64gb Rom |helio G88 With Extendable Ram Upto 2gb |fhd+ 90hz Adaptive Sync Display)

Redmi 10 Prime (bifrost Blue 4gb Ram 64gb Rom |helio G88 With Extendable Ram Upt...

₹12,499.00
₹14,999.00 (17%)
 Buy Now
Jbl C200si By Harman Super Deep Bass In-ear Premium Headphones With Mic (gun Metal), Gun Metal

Jbl C200si By Harman Super Deep Bass In-ear Premium Headphones With Mic (gun Met...

₹849.00
₹1,499.00 (43%)
 Buy Now
Samsung Galaxy M12 (blue,6gb Ram, 128gb Storage) 6 Months Free Screen Replacement For Prime

Samsung Galaxy M12 (blue,6gb Ram, 128gb Storage) 6 Months Free Screen Replacemen...

₹11,499.00
₹14,499.00 (21%)
 Buy Now
E-cosmos Portable Flexible Usb Led Light Lamp, Multicolour, Small (usb-led-lamp)

E-cosmos Portable Flexible Usb Led Light Lamp, Multicolour, Small (usb-led-lamp)

₹34.00
₹99.00 (66%)
 Buy Now
Cello Finegrip Ball Pen | Blue Ball Pens | Jar Of 25 Units | Best Ball Pens For Smooth Writing | Ball Point Pen Set  | Pens For Students And Professionals | Cello Stationery

Cello Finegrip Ball Pen | Blue Ball Pens | Jar Of 25 Units | Best Ball Pens For ...

₹140.00
₹175.00 (20%)
 Buy Now
Mi Smart Band 5 – India’s No. 1 Fitness Band, 1.1-inch Amoled Color Display, Magnetic Charging, 2 Weeks Battery Life, Personal Activity Intelligence (pai), Women’s Health Tracking

Mi Smart Band 5 – India’s No. 1 Fitness Band, 1.1-inch Amoled Color ...

₹1,999.00
₹2,999.00 (33%)
 Buy Now
Portronics Toad 12 Wireless 2.4g Optical Mouse With Ergonomic Design, Usb Receiver For Notebook, Laptop, Computer, Macbook, Windows, Macos, (red-black)

Portronics Toad 12 Wireless 2.4g Optical Mouse With Ergonomic Design, Usb Receiv...

₹390.00
₹599.00 (35%)
 Buy Now
Realme Narzo 50a (oxygen Blue, 4gb Ram + 128gb Storage) - With No Cost Emi/additional Exchange Offers

Realme Narzo 50a (oxygen Blue, 4gb Ram + 128gb Storage) - With No Cost Emi/addit...

₹12,499.00
₹13,999.00 (11%)
 Buy Now
Cello Butterflow Ball Pen Set - Blue | Pack Of 10 | Ball Pens For Smooth Writing | Blue Pens For Good Handwriting | Ball Pens For Students | Ideal For School And Office Use | Cello Stationery

Cello Butterflow Ball Pen Set - Blue | Pack Of 10 | Ball Pens For Smooth Writing...

₹95.00
₹100.00 (5%)
 Buy Now
View All