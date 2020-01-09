Malaika Arora cuts a pretty picture in her monochrome gym athleisure as she gets papped post workout

Today, Malaika Arora was snapped outside the gym and as always, she looked gorgeous!

If you are looking for some fitness inspiration, we reckon, you should closely follow because this diva never fails to amaze us with her love for fitness. Anytime of the week, Malaika Arora makes sure to hit the gym and workout and today also, 46-year-old Malaika Arora stepped out to hit the gym. In the photos, Malaika Arora nails a monochrome gym look as she is seen wearing a white tee paired with black yoga pants. Like always, before heading inside, Malaika Arora waved and posed for the paparazzi.

On the occasion of New Years, this Chaiyya Chaiyya actress had jetted off to Goa with beau , and sister Amrita Arora and other friends to ring in 2020 and on the first day of 2020, Malaika Arora treated her Instafam with a loved-up photo with Arjun Kapoor wherein she was seen planting a kiss on his cheeks. Now, we all know that ever since the news of Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora’s love affair went viral, everyone has been asking the two about their marriage plans and Arjun and Malaika always maintain that they are in no hurry to get married.

Now during an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Malaika’s ex-husband, Arbaaz Khan, opened up on breaking the news of his separation with Malaika to his son Arhaan as he said that Arhaan had a fair understanding of the situation and he was aware of what was happening between him and Malaika. “He could smell the situation in the house so there was not much of a need to sit him down and explain things to him,” Arbaaz shared.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

Read More