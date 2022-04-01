Malaika Arora dazzles in a black gown at an event, gets joined by a cute date; WATCH

Every time the 48-year-old actress Malaika Arora steps out of her house, she makes sure to turn heads. From her airport to gym to party looks, Malaika keeps her fashion game on point and there is no denying that the cameras love her. The actress who is known for her bold fashion choices was spotted on Thursday evening. She was seen with several other Bollywood stars including Sonu Sood, Ajay Devgn, Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu, and others at a grand event. Each of them arrived sporting their best outfits. While Harnaaz Sandhu donned an indo-western attire, Malaika grabbed all the eyeballs in her all-black gown.

In the photographs, Malaika was seen wearing a floor-touching black figure-hugging gown. She tied her hair in a high ponytail and donned bold makeup. The actress accessorised her look with a stunning silver necklace. Cameras went clickety-click as soon as she arrived at the event. But what caught everyone’s attention was her cute little date. As soon as she made the appearance on the red carpet, she was joined by a little boy who came and shook hands with her. Malaika asked him, “Are you my date tonight?”, the adorable kid said yes.

Apart from Malaika, Ajay Devgn also graced the red carpet and posed for the shutterbugs. He was seen dressed casually in a black t-shirt and denim.

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Malaika Arora was last seen in the reality show India’s Best Dancer Season 2.

