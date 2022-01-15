Malaika Arora dons a casual look as she steps out with son Arhaan Khan for Saturday lunch; PICS

Weekend is here, and our paps today spotted Malaika Arora with her son Arhaan Khan. Malaika and Arhaan decided to spend some quality time together over Saturday lunch. The mother-son duo was also accompanied by Arhaan’s friend over the meal.

Both Malaika and Arhaan were dressed in stylish and comfortable casuals for a chilly January day-out. While the actress was spotted wearing grey sweatshirt with brown trousers, Arhaan opted for a checked shirt and denims. Both mother and son wore comfortable white sneakers to complete their attires. They even adhered to the COVID-19 norms and wore two face masks amid the rising cases in Maharashtra.

For the uninitiated, Arhaan is Malaika’s son with her former husband, Arbaaz Khan. Their son recently came back to India from the US, where he is currently pursuing his higher studies. A few weeks back, both Malaika and Arbaaz were spotted at the airport where they went to receive their son.

Take a look:

Malaika Arora recently made the headlines after rumours of her breakup with Arjun Kapoor surfaced on the internet. While everyone started wondering what went wrong between the two, Arjun Kapoor quickly took to his social media handle and rubbished all the rumours by sharing a loved-up picture with Malaika. Sharing the picture, Arjun clarified, “Ain’t no place for shady rumours”. Even, Malaika took to the comment section and posted a heart emoticon. Several Bollywood stars including Esha Gupta, Bhumi Pednekar, Athiya Shetty, and Tahira Kashyap also commented on the post and poured in their love.

Also Read: PHOTOS: Malaika Arora's trench coat and Arjun Kapoor's beanie, see couple's winter style as they get snapped