Malaika Arora is heartbroken to see 'devastating' impact of Cyclone Tauktae as she steps out for walk; PHOTOS

Malaika Arora stepped out for a morning walk with her pet dog Casper on Tuesday morning after Cyclone Tauktae. The star was devastated to see the uprooted trees by the cyclone and urged everyone to help BMC in restoring and cleaning the city.

The devastating impact of Cyclone Tauktae has been witnessed by several states along the coastline including Maharashtra. On Monday, Cyclone Tauktae caused havoc in Mumbai and on Tuesday, shared a photo of the damage done by the winds to trees all around her building. The star, who often steps out for a morning walk with her pet dog Casper, shared a photo of the uprooted trees and devastation caused by the cyclone. Not just this, she expressed how heartbroken she was on seeing the same.

While Malaika stepped out for her morning walk, the paparazzi also caught her from a distance. The star was seen clad in a black tee with blue shorts and white flats. She is also seen following the COVID 19 protocols with a double mask as she steps out. While walking her dog, Malaika saw the mess the cyclone Tauktae caused to the area around her house and also shared a glimpse of it with her fans. With it, she urged everyone to come forward to clean the city like it was before the cyclone took place. She wrote, "This is jus devastating. Let's all come together as citizens of Mumbai n help @my_bmc in restoring n cleaning up our beautiful city."

Meanwhile, yesterday, when the cyclone impact began, Malaika had urged everyone to stay indoors. The star has been sharing updates related to COVID 19 initiatives by BMC on her social media handle to share information with all her fans. On the work front, Malaika also has recently joined the judges' panel of Super Dancer Chapter 4 with Terence Lewis. She took over 's place on the show as the latter could not head out for shoot.

