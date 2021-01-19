Malaika Arora keeps busy on the phone as she exits Pilates session & we wonder who's on the other side; PHOTOS

Malaika Arora was snapped at her pilates session after her workout. The diva kept herself occupied on the phone as she left for home.

If there is one star in Bollywood who is extremely disciplined when it comes to workout sessions, it is . Almost every day, Malaika heads to workout at the Yoga studio and sometimes, she ditches yoga and heads for Pilates. Speaking of this, on Tuesday morning, instead of Yoga, Malaika opted for Pilates and was snapped while she was on her way to her car after the class. The gorgeous star made heads turn with her sporty yet stylish gym look.

In the photos, Malaika is seen clad in a white tank top with grey tights and sneakers. With it, she is seen holding a water bottle in her hand and her hair is neatly tied up in a braid. As she walked out of the class, she put her mask on and waved to the paparazzi from a distance. However, instead of talking to the paparazzi, Malaika was engaged in the photo. She kept talking over the phone till she reached her car. However, she did acknowledge them from a distance.

Later, she got inside and headed home. Malaika even put out a post celebrating India's victory over Australia in the test match series by 2-1 today.

Take a look at photos:

Meanwhile, Malaika earlier had shared a throwback photo on her Instagram handle from her Goa vacay. In the same, she was seen posing in the pool. The gorgeous star had taken a vacay with beau , Amrita Arora and family at their family house in Goa in the last week of 2020. Over the past few days, Malaika has been spotted several times at BFF Kareena Kapoor Khan's new house.

