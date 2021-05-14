Malaika Arora keeps up with her morning walk with pet Casper with double mask & other COVID precautions; PICS

Malaika Arora was snapped on Friday morning as she headed out for a stroll with her pet dog Casper. The gorgeous star kept it sporty as she teamed up double mask with athleisure.

Amid the ongoing COVID 19 pandemic and various restrictions imposed by the government, stars too are keeping up with the precautions when they are stepping out. Speaking of this, too has been keeping up with her morning routine of taking her pet dog Casper out for a walk. The gorgeous star has also been ensuring that she follows all COVID 19 protocols and rules as she steps out. From rightly double masking to keeping her distance from people, Malaika has been setting an example for all while stepping out.

On Friday too, Malaika followed her daily morning routine and took Casper for a stroll. As she stepped out the paparazzi caught in her in the frame but she kept her distance from them. In the photos, Malaika is seen clad in a white tank top with grey tights. She is also seen sporting a white pair of flats with her hair tied up neatly. The star is seen sporting a white mask that was covered with a black cloth mask. She is seen strolling with her pet and then heading back inside her building.

Take a look at Malaika's photos:

Meanwhile, Malaika has been following all COVID 19 precautions when she steps out in the city. Not just this, the diva, who battled COVID 19 herself last year, got her dose of COVID 19 vaccine a few months back. The star is now back to judging a dance reality show. Malaika joined the judges' panel of Super Dancer Chapter 4 after could not travel out of state for the shoot. So far, fans have been loving Malaika's stint as a judge again on a dance reality show.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

