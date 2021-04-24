Malaika Arora keeps up with her routine of walking Casper & maintaining distance amid COVID 19 spike; PICS

On Saturday morning, Malaika Arora was snapped outside her building as she took her pet dog Casper for a walk. The star has been keeping up with her morning routine amid COVID 19 surge while keeping her distance from paps.

Owing to the COVID 19 surge in the nation, several states have imposed different restrictions to curb the spread of the virus. Amid this, many Bollywood stars also have been staying inside only to head out when important. Speaking of this, has been keeping up with her morning routine over the past few days of taking her pet dog Casper out for a walk with proper precautions. While the paparazzi do try to click the star, Malaika has been seen urging them to keep their distance amid COVID 19 surge.

On Saturday, Malaika was snapped once again as she headed out for a walk with her pet dog. However, she maintained her distance from the paparazzi and wore a mask to keep COVID at bay. In the photos, Malaika is seen clad in a sleeveless top with matching grey shorts. With it, she is seen sporting white flats. The star is seen holding the leash to her dog as he walks it on the road in front of her building. Malaika's hair was neatly tied up in a bun as she headed out.

Take a look:

Over the past few days, Malaika has been spending time at home and working from home. She has even shared photos of working out at home on zoom calls with her workout partner. The star has been urging fans also to stay indoors amid the current COVID 19 spike in the nation. Recently, she shared a quote too on social media where she offered prayers to God to heal the world and shield everyone from the pandemic. Meanwhile, when 's film, Sardar Ka Grandson trailer came out this week, Malaika reposted it with the link and showed her support to her beau.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

