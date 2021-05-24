Malaika Arora keeps it casual as she begins a new week and takes her dog Casper to a pet clinic; PHOTOS

Malaika Arora was snapped at a pet clinic with her dog Casper. The gorgeous star was seen taking her pet dog for a check up on Monday morning while following all COVID 19 precautions.

Among the celebs with pets in Bollywood, is the one who loves to spend time with her dog Casper and often takes it out for strolls in the city. However, Monday began with a check-up session for Casper as Malaika took her pet to a clinic. The gorgeous star was snapped making her way to the pet clinic whilst taking all the necessary COVID 19 precautions. Malaika, who is often seen sharing cute photos with Casper on social media, opted to keep it casual for the day.

As she got out of her car, the paparazzi snapped her at the pet clinic. In the photos, Malaika is seen taking care of Casper while it's on a leash. She is seen handling her pet and taking it inside for a check-up. She is seen clad in a white tee with printed grey shorts and white flats. Her hair is tied up in a braid and she is seen sporting a double mask for her safety. The gorgeous star maintained her distance from the paparazzi when she took Casper inside the clinic.

Meanwhile, Malaika has been in the news lately after spoke about their relationship in a chat and revealed that he understands her past and also keeps a respectful boundary. The couple has been dating for quite some time now and their photos tend to go viral on social media.

On the work front, Malaika is currently seen as a judge on Super Dancer Chapter 4 with Terence Lewis and Geeta Kapur. Malaika joined in to fill in for as the latter could not shoot out of the city.

