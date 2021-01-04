Malaika Arora keeps it cool & casual as she gets clicked outside Karan Johar's house; See Photos

Malaika Arora has returned from Goa after celebrating the New Year with Arjun Kapoor, Karan Johar, Amrita Arora and her husband.

, , along with others have returned from their Goa vacation. They went on a quick getaway to celebrate the New Year. Their pictures from Goa vacation are still creating buzz on the internet. From bikini-clad pictures to pristine sea beaches, Malaika Arora never missed a chance from keeping her fans updated about her vacation. And today, the gorgeous Malaika was spotted at her close friend-filmmaker Karan Johar’s residence in the morning.

Keeping it cool and casual, Malaika Arora was spotted in a pink coloured sweatshirt and a pair of loose jeans. She opted for brown boots and tied her hair in a loose bun. And not to forget her mask, the diva kept her mask on as the paparazzi clicked her. The star even waved to them while coming out of the car. On Sunday, Arjun Kapoor had also shared a small video on his Instagram showcasing what Malaika had cooked for him.

Earlier in the day, Malaika Arora’s unseen picture from her Goa trip was shared. In the photo, Arjun and Malaika can be seen posing with Amrita Arora and her husband. Malaika is seen wearing a pair of embellished denim shorts and a golden bling crop top, while Arjun Kapoor wore a bohemian blue printed shirt.

Take a look at the pictures here:

