Malaika Arora lays summer fashion goals in colourful outfit for an outing in Mumbai; Pics

Bollywood celebrities might have no time to relax amidst their hectic work schedules, however, time and again, many of them get spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. Speaking of which, the paparazzi spotted Malaika Arora today in the city. It seems that the Chhaiya Chhaiya fame was going for an outing. Malaika, who never fails to leave her fans amazed with her panche, once again stunned the fashion police with her chic style game. The fitness enthusiast was spotted in Bandra.

No matter what season is up, Malaika Arora is always ready to embrace it. In the photographs, Malaika was seen donning a beautiful colourful attire. The actress paired a colourful shirt with similar printed skirt. She highlighted her look with a funky cap and white slip-ons. She also carried a statement bag that stole the show. Her minimalistic makeup, and open hair completed the entire look of the diva. The actress was kind enough to stop and pose for the shutterbugs.

Take a look:

Last month, Malaika met with an unfortunate car accident. However, she is now on her road to recovery. Taking to her social media handle, Malaika wrote a lengthy gratitude note. She also thanked her doctors for her treatment. “A big heartfelt thank you to each and everyone of you for being there making sure I come out of this with renewed vigour. I’m now on my road to recovery and I assure you, I’m a fighter and I’ll be back before you know it!,” Malaika had expressed.

Also Read: Malaika Arora opens up on post-accident trauma; Says it took 'cajoling' to attend Ranbir-Alia’s wedding bash

