Malaika Arora looks pretty in a strappy printed dress for her morning walk with pet Casper; PHOTOS

Often when Bollywood stars step out of their homes, they managed to get clicked by the paps in the city. Speaking of this, on Friday morning, Malaika Arora was snapped in the city as she headed for a morning walk with her pet dog Casper. Malaika is known to be a fitness lover and often, to keep up with her workouts, she is seen heading for a walk around her building. Keeping up with it, on Friday morning too, Malaika headed out for a morning walk with Casper.

While Malaika was walking with her pet Casper, the paparazzi caught up with her and managed to click her. The diva maintained her distance and asked the paps to do the same amid the ongoing COVID 19 pandemic. In the photos, Malaika is seen holding onto her pet Casper's leash as she walks around her building. She is seen clad in a blue printed midi dress with a quirky orange print over it. She teamed it up with a mask and flip flops.

Take a look:

Recently, Malaika was in the headlines owing to her stylish look for an event. The videos from the event featured Malaika in a stylish gown and her look highly impressed netizens. Not just this, Malaika has been setting the internet on fire with her stunning photos from shoots. Her recent look in a silver metallic dress took over the internet.

On the work front, Malaika is currently judging a modelling show with Milind Soman. Often, her comments from the show make it to the headlines.

