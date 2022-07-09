Malaika Arora looks pristine in white, impresses with her killer style game; PICS

Malaika Arora is one of the hottest and most stunning actresses in Bollywood. Be it a gym look or a red carpet look in an haute couture gown, Malaika certainly knows how to look perfect everywhere. She is one of the fittest actresses in Bollywood and fans love to see her flaunt her curves. She is also the paparazzi's favourite and often gets spotted as she steps out in the city. Her fans also wait for her pictures to come out in the public domain.

Speaking of which, just a few hours ago, Malaika was spotted in the city. She never fails to impress her fans with her fashion game and this time too, she left everyone speechless with her killer style game. Dressed in white, Malaika looked pristine. She was kind enough as she stopped by to pose for the cameras and acknowledged the presence of the paparazzi.

See Malaika's photos here:

Recently, Malaika Arora and her boyfriend Arjun Kapoor went to Paris to celebrate the actor’s 37th birthday. The couple literally painted the town red with their romance during their vacation. The lovely pictures and videos were proof of it. Fans were quite excited to see these two spending quality time together and even they made sure to treat all their fans with some amazing pictures on social media.

Speaking about her professional career, Malaika was last seen as one of the judges in the dance reality show India's Best Dancer, alongside choreographers Terence Lewis and Geeta Kapur.

