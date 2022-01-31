Malaika Arora makes heads turn in white, snapped outside sister Amrita Arora’s house; PICS

Malaika Arora’s younger sister Amrita Arora has turned a year wiser. They had celebrated her birthday together last night along with Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan. They had flooded Instagram with party pictures. On Monday evening, the paparazzi spotted Malaika outside Amrita Arora’s house in the city. The actress who is known for her bold fashion choices, made heads turn in a white co-ord set and was looking absolutely stunning in the off-duty look. The look was absolutely a goal for laid-back fashionholics.

In the photos, Malaika was seen waving at the paparazzi as she walked towards Amrita’s residence. She also treated the shutterbugs with some poses. The 48-year-old actress kept her makeup minimal and also left her hair loose. She also kept COVID precautionary measures in mind and donned a black mouth mask along with a surgical mask. Last night, she had posted a photo from Amrita’s birthday party featuring Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor and Mallika Bhat. She wrote a beautiful caption too. It read, The glue to our gang ….. happy birthday my baby sister @amuaroraofficial …. Love you @kareenakapoorkhan @therealkarismakapoor @mallika_bhat.”

Take a look:

Previously, Malaika made headlines for her rumoured breakup with boyfriend Arjun Kapoor. However, the couple had denied the rumours. Arjun had posted a photo with his lady love on ‘gram and wrote, “Ain’t no place for shady rumours. Stay safe. Stay blessed. Wish well for people. Love y’all.”

On the work front, Malaika Arora last made her appearance on TV as a judge for the reality TV show Super Dancer- Chapter 4.

