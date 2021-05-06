Malaika Arora opts for 'double mask' amid COVID 19 spike as she steps out with Casper for morning walk; PHOTOS

Malaika Arora kept up with her fitness routine on Thursday as well as she stepped out for her morning walk with Casper. However, this time, she was seen adding an extra layer of protection as she opted for a double mask.

Amid the COVID 19 surge in India, celebs too have been avoiding stepping out. Those who have been stepping out, have been opting to follow all COVID 19 protocols to keep infection at bay. Speaking of this, seems to be leading by example as she was seen walking her dog Casper on Thursday morning with a double mask. The star has been using her social media handle lately to encourage everyone to do breathing exercises amid the COVID 19 second wave.

On Thursday, Malaika was seen stepping out to take her pet dog, Casper, for a walk. The gorgeous star did not forget to keep a distance from the paparazzi while walking her pet. Not just this, Malaika was also seen opting for an additional layer of protection with a double mask. She is seen clad in a white tank top with grey shorts and sneakers. With it, she is seen opting for a grey mask over which she also is seen opting for a black mask with a printed caption on it.

Take a look at Malaika's photos:

Meanwhile, amid the COVID 19 surge, many celebs have been staying at home and working while staying indoors. Malaika too had been doing the same. However, now, she is all set to return to the sets as a judge on Super Dancer 4. The gorgeous diva will be taking 's place on the show as the shoot location moved from Mumbai to Daman. Reportedly, Malaika will be judging the show now with Terence Lewis.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

