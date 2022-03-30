Malaika Arora returns from her US trip, waves to the paparazzi at Mumbai airport; PICS

Fitness enthusiast and actress Malaika Arora, who was on a trip to the United States Of America for the past few weeks, returned to Mumbai today. The star began her journey by visiting her son Arhaan Khan in New York City and later attended several events around the US. She kept her fans updated and shared her glamorous pictures from the various events she attended. Now, just a few moments back, the paparazzi spotted Malaika Arora at the city airport. As usual, Malaika was seen nailing her airport look.

In the photographs, Malaika was seen donning a hick-neck sweater which she layered with an oversized jacket. She teamed it up with black jeggings. The actress sealed her look with black boots and tied her hair in a ponytail. Although Malaika appeared to be in haste, she took a brief moment to wave at the paparazzi at the airport. On Tuesday, Malaika Arora took to her Instagram handle and penned a heartfelt note. A part of her note read, “Thank you Chicago, San Jose, New Jersey, Atlanta, to the entire wonderful south Asian diaspora for all the love n blessings you showered on me … so overwhelming”

Take a look:

Recently, in an interview with Pinkvilla, Malaika opened up on maintaining the 'sexy' tag for all the years. The 'Chaiyya Chaiyya' fame said that she is not letting that tag go anytime soon and she has hung onto this tag, in a similar manner as somebody hangs onto the title or the crown bestowed upon them. "I’ve always said it, I've said it back then, I say it now. It sounds repetitive, but I've always said that I'd rather be known as a sexy and spicy and all of that, than being known as pheeki and thandi," she had said.

