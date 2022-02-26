Malaika Arora rocks athleisure for Saturday workout, Varun Dhawan looks cool in casuals as he steps out; PICS

It isn’t to be a celeb in India. After all, being in constant media glare is no cakewalk and the pressure to impress the fashion police is quite real. Amid this, there are certain celebs who never fail to make heads turn every time they step out in the city and the list includes Malaika Arora and Varun Dhawan as well. While the Chhaiyya Chhaiya actress is known for dishing out some major fitness goals, Varun’s style statement has always been the talk of the town.

Keeping up with this trajectory, the Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania actor was seen grabbing attention today as he was seen exuding charm in casuals. The actor had opted for a white t-shirt with a red border on the sleeves and around the neck which he had paired with icy blue jeans. He made sure to pose for the paps as he stepped out of his car. On the other hand, Malaika was flaunting her perfecting toned curves as she was papped post her workout session. The diva was wearing a yellow coloured co-ord outfit and completed her gym look with a sling bag, open tresses and a pair of white flip flops.

Take a look at Varun Dhawan and Malaika Arora’s pics:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Varun will be next seen in Raj Mehta’s much talked about movie Jug Jugg Jeeyo with Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor. Besides, the Judwaa 2 actor will also be seen in Amar Kaushik’s horror-comedy Bhediya with Kriti Sanon. The movie will mark his second collaboration with the Raabta actress after their 2015 release Dilwale.

Also Read: Malaika Arora opens up on her early marriage & motherhood: Didn’t have any bearing on my professional life