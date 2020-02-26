Malaika Arora’s outfit for lunch date with Amrita Arora is a perfect blend of chic and sporty; SEE PHOTOS

Malaika Arora stepped out for a lunch date with sister Amrita Arora and her husband. The diva surely was on her way to set a new trend by combining a chic skirt with a sporty top. Check it out.

When it comes to naming stars in Bollywood who have managed to inspire fashion goals, shines right at the top of the list. The gorgeous Chaiyya Chaiyya girl has always been the talk of the town owing to her looks and fashion. From her perfect gym looks to her red carpet attire, Malaika knows her style perfectly and that ends up giving goals to millions of young girls who follow her. Once again, the diva managed to make heads turn with her recent lunch outing.

On Wednesday, Malaika stepped out for lunch with her sister Amrita Arora and her husband. After having worked out in the morning at the gym, Malaika looked all fresh and glowing for the day. In the photos, the gorgeous diva can be seen slaying in a grey crop top with a matching pleated skirt. Malaika teamed up the chic look with white sneakers and gave it a sporty touch. Adding more charm to her look, Malaika rocked a pair of sunglasses as she stepped out post lunch.

While she was waiting for her car, Malaika posed for the paparazzi and flashed her gorgeous smile. The diva has been busy these days with the shoot of her new dance show, India’s Best Dancer where she will be seen along with Terence Lewis and Geeta Kapur. The show will go on air on Sony TV and will be a dance-based reality show where talented people can come and show off their moves. Malaika has already become the talk of the town owing to her gorgeous and stunning looks for the show. From her black shimmer gown to her yellow thigh-high slit gown, Malaika’s recent looks have been going viral on social media.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

