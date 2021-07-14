Malaika Arora shells out fitspiration as she keeps up with morning stroll with Casper despite the rain; PHOTOS

Malaika Arora was snapped on Wednesday morning as she headed out for a stroll with her pet Casper. Despite the rain, the diva didn't miss the morning walk.

Among the fittest celebs in showbiz, is quite an inspiration when it comes to her workout regimen and discipline. The gorgeous star ensures she follows her strict workout routine without fail and one part of it also includes a morning stroll with her pet Casper. Often, Malaika is seen walking in front of her building with Casper and Wednesday morning was no different. Except, that it was raining and despite it, Malaika didn't miss her stroll with Casper.

As Malaika headed out to stroll with her pet, she was seen walking out of her building with Casper. The paparazzi caught up with her and clicked her photos. In the photos, Malaika is seen clad in a black tee with matching shorts and flats. She is also seen wearing a mask and carrying a colourful umbrella to shelter her from the rain. She is also seen keeping her distance from the paps while taking a stroll with her pet.

Recently, when Malaika stepped out in the city in a chic look, she managed to make heads turn. She shared the paparazzi photos on her Instagram handle to send out a message amid the ongoing pandemic. She wrote, "Mask up,ripped jeans ,crop top…. My kinda Monday mood….." The photo evoked a sweet reaction from Dia Mirza, Masaba Gupta, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor and others.

The star was last seen as a judge on Super Dancer Chapter 4 as had taken time off from the shoot for certain episodes.

