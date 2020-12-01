Malaika Arora shows off her fit bod in athleisure as she heads to sweat it out; See PHOTOS

Malaika Arora was spotted heading to workout at the gym in the morning. The gorgeous diva left the internet in awe of her toned physique as she kicked off her day on a healthy note.

Bollywood's fitness loving diva never fails to leave the internet in awe of her looks. With her commitment to fitness, Malaika often shells out inspiration for fans. From sharing a workout move of the day to dropping tricks and tips to stay healthy, Malaika often helps her fans stay motivated via her social media. Not just this, she herself never skips her fitness routine and is often spotted heading to the gym. And today, we spotted her as she headed to workout at the gym.

On Tuesday morning, the gorgeous star was seen heading to Yasmin Karachiwala's gym to workout. In the photos, the Chaiyya Chaiyya star is seen keeping it comfy and sporty in athleisure as she steps out to sweat it out. In the pictures, Malaika is seen clad in a white pair of shorts with a matching jacket. Her hair is tied up in a plait and she is seen holding a white water bottle in her hand. Not just this, she matched her black mask with the border of her gym wear.

The diva smiled and headed towards the gym to sweat it out. She obliged the paparazzi with photos and even waved to them from a distance before she headed inside.

Take a look at Malaika Arora's photos:

Meanwhile, recently, Malaika left the internet gushing as she dropped an unseen photo from her Dharamshala trip with beau . In the mushy photo, the two could be seen leaning on each other. However, it was Malaika's love-filled caption for Arjun that left the internet in awe of this cute couple. On the work front, Malaika was the judge on a reality dance show, India's Best Dancer that ended last weekend. She was also seen on an episode of The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

