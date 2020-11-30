Malaika Arora starts her week with Yoga & we wonder if Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives' Seema is joining her

Malaika Arora was snapped as she headed for her daily Yoga ritual to the studio. The gorgeous star kept it sporty in athleisure as she began her week on a healthy note.

If there is one star in Bollywood who is known for her love for fitness, it is . The gorgeous diva often is seen shelling out fitness inspiration for her fans as well as other celebs in Bollywood. Speaking of this, Malaika was spotted on Monday morning as she headed to workout at the Yoga Studio in Mumbai. And seeing her head to the studio, we wondered if the star wife, Seema Khan, from Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, would be joining her too.

On the show that recently released on Netflix, we saw Sohail Khan's wife Seema Khan workout with her friend Malaika Arora and it turned out to be a fun and hilarious episode. Remembering it, we wondered if the star wife would be joining Malaika again today as she headed to workout at the studio. In the photos, Malaika was seen clad in a grey tank top with matching tights and white flats. Not just this, she is seen holding a water bottle and a yoga mat in her hand. Her hair was tied up in a bun and she is seen sporting a black mask.

Amid the lockdown, Malaika used to workout at home. However, since the restrictions have been eased out, she is often spotted heading to the studio to sweat it out. Recently, her stint on the show Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives with Seema Khan left the internet impressed. As the two stars worked out together, it surely was a sight to behold for all.

Take a look at Malaika Arora's photos:

Meanwhile, recently, Malaika shared an adorable photo with Beau on Instagram from her recent Dharamshala trip. The diva expressed that when Arjun is around her, there is 'never a dull moment' with him. The photo left the internet gushing over the star couple.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

