Malaika Arora steps out for a stroll with pet, maintains distance & opts for double mask amid COVID 19; PHOTOS

On Tuesday morning, Malaika Arora was snapped as she headed out for a walk with her pet dog Casper. The star took all precautions amid the COVID 19 surge as she stepped out of the house.

It has been a few weeks since India has been battling the COVID 19 second wave and amid it, several restrictions on movement have been imposed in many states. It is advised that when one steps out, they must follow COVID 19 protocols and keeping this in mind, stepped out for a morning walk with her pet Casper on Tuesday. The gorgeous star, who is often seen heading out for walks in front of her building with her pet, kept up with the COVID 19 protocols as she strolled with Casper.

While she was enjoying her morning walk, the paparazzi caught Malaika in the frame from a distance. The star also ensured she maintained proper distance from the paparazzi and was also seen sporting a double mask. In the photos, Malaika is seen clad in a black tee with yellow shorts and flats. Her hair is neatly tied up in a braid and she is seen sporting a grey mask beneath a black cloth mask to safeguard herself from COVID 19. The star acknowledged the paps from a distance and headed back inside her building.

Take a look at Malaika Arora's photos:

Having battled COVID 19 last year, Malaika has been keeping up with the COVID 19 protocols whenever she steps out of the house. The gorgeous star has also taken her first dose of the COVID 19 vaccine and when she did, she shared a photo on social media last month.

On the work front, Malaika recently joined the judges' panel of Super Dancer Chapter 4 with Terence Lewis. She replaced as a judge after the latter could not move out of the state for the shoot.

