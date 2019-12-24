Malaika Arora strikes a pose with Amrita, Gabriella Demetriades, Rhea Chakraborty & her girls squad post yoga

Malaika Arora and her girl gang were spotted outside the former's yoga studio. Malaika was all smiles as she posed with Gabriella Demetriades, Amruta Arora, Malaika Arora, Seema Khan, Akansha Ranjan and Rhea Chakraborty among others

and her girl gang were spotted outside the former's yoga studio. Malaika was all smiles as she posed with Gabriella Demetriades, Amruta Arora, Malaika Arora, Seema Khan, Akansha Ranjan and Rhea Chakraborty among others. All the celebs were seen sporting cool gym wear. Malaika was seen sporting black tee and teamed it with matching shirts. Hair tied in knot, slip ons and shades completed her look. White Amrita Arora wore an all-black athleisure wear Gabriella and Akansha also sported similar outfits. Check out the photos right below.

Malaika was recently in the news as her ex Arbaaz Khan opened up on divorce with the former. In an interview with Pinkvilla, Arbaaz Khan opened up about the challenges of divorce while having a child. He said, "When you have a child, it is a very difficult but a necessary step. It had come to a point where this was the only way to go about it to make this equation as okay as possible. My boy was almost 12 at that time, he had a fair understanding. He was aware of what was happening. There wasn’t much to explain to him."

On the personal front, she garnered maximum headlines for her relationship with . However, there are no reports on the duo getting married anytime in the near future. Their social media PDA and public appearances have been giving us some serious goals. What are your views on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

