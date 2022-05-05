Malaika Arora stuns in her semi-formal attire as she gets spotted in the city; PICS

Malaika Arora is a star who never stays away from the limelight for too long. The gorgeous celeb often makes headlines for several reasons. Be it her exquisite fashion sense or her beautiful relationship with the ace actor Arjun Kapoor, Malaika is always the talk of town. Talking about her style, Malaika Arora is one of the stars whose style stays young and trendy just like her. She can pull off almost all looks with utmost ease and has never shied away from trying anything risque, fun and glamorous making those three words her style statement! Just a few hours ago, Malaika was spotted at Bandra, Mumbai looking like an absolute babe.

In the pictures, Malaika’s amazing styling made our hearts flutter. She paired an oversized white shirt and a black vest. For the accessories, she went for a classy black bag and also wore golden heels. Her straight and sleek hair was left open as it framed Malaika’s face beautifully. She also had minimal makeup yet a natural pink glow on her pretty face.

Take a look at the pictures:

Meanwhile recently Malaika Arora had met with an accident that left all her fans worried. While the actress is still recovering, she has resumed work. She even shared a picture sometime back as she went to work, showing the accident scar on her forehead. For the uninitiated, her car met with an accident on April 2 night. She was rushed to the hospital and was kept for a one-day observation. A week later, Malaika penned a lengthy gratitude note which read, “The last few days and the events that unfolded have been quite unbelievable. Thinking about it in retrospect feels like a scene from a film and not something that actually happened. Thankfully, immediately after the accident, I felt like I was enveloped with the care from so many guardian angels - be it my staff, the people who helped me reach the hospital, my family who stood by me throughout this ordeal, and the amazing hospital staff.”

