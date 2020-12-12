  1. Home
Malaika Arora takes COVID 19 precautions as she gets temp checked while heading for workout; PHOTOS

Malaika Arora was snapped while heading for a workout. The gorgeous star opted to take all safety measures before heading to the gym for her weekend workout session.
12802 reads Mumbai
If we've got to name one star in Bollywood who is well known for her love and dedication to fitness, it is Malaika Arora. The gorgeous star has always kept up with her daily routine and prior to the pandemic, it was a regular affair to spot her heading to her Yoga Studio for workout sessions. Amid the ongoing pandemic, Malaika has slowly returned to her workout sessions at Yoga studio and gym and speaking of this, on Saturday, she was seen going for a workout. But, not without any caution and safety measures. 

The fit diva was snapped when she was heading to the gym to workout on Saturday afternoon. In the photos, Malaika is seen rushing towards her gym game. However, she stepped by first to get her temperature checked and ensured she had her mask on. The diva, then, headed inside the gym. Seeing her follow the COVID 19 precautions, surely one can guess that she is not taking any chances while stepping out. The star also maintained her distance from the paparazzi while heading inside. 

In the photos, Malaika is seen sporting a black tee with matching tights and sneakers. Her hair is tied up in a pony and she is seen donning a black mask. She waved to the paparazzi from a distance. 

Take a look at Malaika Arora's photos:

Meanwhile, the diva has been spending time at home with her son Arhaan Khan and pet Casper. Often, when she heads out for a walk with her dog, she gets caught in the frame. Last month, Malaika took a short break on Diwali and headed to Dharamshala with Kareena Kapoor Khan to spend time with Arjun Kapoor as he was shooting there with Saif Ali Khan. The photos of Arjun and Malaika left the internet gushing over them. 

Viral Bhayani

Anonymous 5 minutes ago

She’s hoping that the neon in her shoes distracts us from her gigantic bottom.

Anonymous 15 minutes ago

umhmm