Malaika Arora is a vision in red as she heads out for pre Christmas celebration; See Pics

Malaika Arora shells out Christmas vibes as she heads out in the city wearing a red dress.

The festive season is around the corner and seems to be filling her Christmas socks with style. The yummy mummy just made our day brighter as she headed out for her pre Christmas celebration giving us a perfect OOTD for the festivity. The actress was papped a while ago as she stepped out in the city in Christmas colours red and white. The beautiful starlet wore a red dress teamed with white sports shoes and set the paparazzi on a clicking spree.

Kicking in celebrations much earlier, Malaika stunned in her red bodycon dress. The actress styled her hair in a semi bun and left the other half loose over her shoulders. Malaika upped her glam quotient putting on a pair of voguish shades. She also carried a reindeer hairband in her hand and looks like she's all pumped up for Christmas carols and Santa's arrival. Check out her pictures:

Malaika is seen is a style inspiration not only in Bollywood but otherwise. The actress manages to stun in whatever outfit she dons and whichever look she opts for. From unconventional styles to casual day outs and gym outings of course! Malaika shells out some fashion goals every time she steps out in the town. Besides her good looks and style, Malaika's fitness regime is also a thing! The actress is known for her intense workout schedules and gym looks.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

