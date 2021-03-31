Malaika Arora welcomes Wednesday morning with a sun kissed selfie; Dashes to the gym in peach co ords; PHOTOS

Malaika Arora spent the Holi weekend with beau Arjun Kapoor and a few friends. Now, she is back in the bay and headed straight to the gym to sweat it out.

Over the past few days, photos of from a getaway with beau & friends on Holi have been doing rounds on social media and fans have been loving them. Now, as Malaika is back in the bay, she is also back to sweating it out after fun and indulgent Holi weekend. The gorgeous star began her Wednesday morning with a pretty sun-kissed selfie and later headed to the gym to sweat it out. The star never fails to shell out fitness inspiration for her fans.

And on Wednesday morning, Malaika kept up with her fitness routine as she was snapped heading to the gym right after her gorgeous morning selfie. In the photos, Malaika is seen clad in a peach and grey sports bralette. Over it, she donned a loose peach shirt with a matching pair of shorts. The diva did not forget to follow COVID 19 protocols as she donned a black mask with her peach look. Her hair was tied up in a ponytail and she kept her distance from the paps.

She posed for them from a distance. With her pastel gym look, Malaika teamed up light blue sneakers. The diva nailed her workout look and managed to leave fans in awe.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, Malaika's colourful Holi look in photos from the getaway won over the internet. She had even shared a photo of Arjun skipping near the pool while they were on a holiday together. The star had also sent advance Holi wishes ahead of the weekend to fans and urged them to stay safe amid the rising COVID 19 cases.

